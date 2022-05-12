Previous
Next
A Fringed Tulip by mamabec
132 / 365

A Fringed Tulip

The rain had just started … I got out before it was REALLY raining, This is a beautiful deep burgundy color with a lacy edge.
It might be called a Burgundy Lace,
12th May 2022 12th May 22

MamaBec

ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise