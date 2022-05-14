Previous
Next
Right Side Up? …or Upside Down? by mamabec
134 / 365

Right Side Up? …or Upside Down?

The pond water was pretty calm so I took a shot of the reflections on the water and flipped the shot when posting.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

MamaBec

ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Magical capture!
May 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise