Previous
Next
Sacrifice… by mamabec
190 / 365

Sacrifice…

..when one life is given and then gives new life for another. This is so evident in the forest.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

MamaBec

ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful shades of green. Love the moss on the fallen tree.
July 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise