A World Of Bugs by mamabec
206 / 365

A World Of Bugs

I had fun today getting several shots and couldn’t decide which one to post. I just might post a couple of the others these next few days.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

MamaBec

Cool capture!
July 26th, 2022  
