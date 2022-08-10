Previous
Brilliant Blue by mamabec
221 / 365

Brilliant Blue

I personally have never seen Hydrangeas this deep color. They were a gift from new friends who had us to their home for lunch on Sunday. Striking!
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

MamaBec

I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
Allison Williams ace
I’ve never seen such a brilliant blue! A fav!
August 11th, 2022  
Mags ace
What a beautiful bunch of blossoms!
August 11th, 2022  
MamaBec ace
@allie912
I agree! We had lunch with new friends and they gave me a whole branch that had broken off of their Hydrangea plant.
August 11th, 2022  
