221 / 365
Brilliant Blue
I personally have never seen Hydrangeas this deep color. They were a gift from new friends who had us to their home for lunch on Sunday. Striking!
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
3
1
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
Allison Williams
ace
I’ve never seen such a brilliant blue! A fav!
August 11th, 2022
Mags
ace
What a beautiful bunch of blossoms!
August 11th, 2022
MamaBec
ace
@allie912
I agree! We had lunch with new friends and they gave me a whole branch that had broken off of their Hydrangea plant.
August 11th, 2022
I agree! We had lunch with new friends and they gave me a whole branch that had broken off of their Hydrangea plant.