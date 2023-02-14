Previous
A Splash Of Red by mamabec
14 / 365

A Splash Of Red

My favorite breakfast onboard ship.
I ended up with an extra egg.
This keeps me going until dinner.
Perfectly soft poached eggs with a splash of hollandaise.
14th February 2023

MamaBec

@mamabec
I live in the PNW. My life sayings: •Listen to the still, small voice. •Embrace the journey! •What I do today is important - I...
