My giant fluffy Winnie by mamaholl
My giant fluffy Winnie

Winnie is my 8 month old Great Pyrenees puppy. She is excellent with the kids and with everything else. A gentle giant.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

MamaHoll

@mamaholl
