Xander and Winnie by mamaholl
7 / 365

Xander and Winnie

Winnie is his best friend, they are inseparable.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

MamaHoll

@mamaholl
Barb ace
A lovely portrait of a boy and his dog!
June 30th, 2025  
