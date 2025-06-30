Sign up
7 / 365
Xander and Winnie
Winnie is his best friend, they are inseparable.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
1
1
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
30th June 2025 3:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
pet
,
best
,
“best
,
friend”
,
“man’s
Barb
ace
A lovely portrait of a boy and his dog!
June 30th, 2025
