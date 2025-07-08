Sign up
15 / 365
It’s a horrible nasty rainy day
The day started off cloudy and a very hot, 93 degrees Fahrenheit. Then it started pouring without ceasing. It’s dark and gloomy and wet.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
MamaHoll
@mamaholl
Hello, I’m Meghan but my family and friends call me Meg lol. I’m a mother of 4 children, and a stay at home mom with...
rain
rain
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great looking abstract
July 8th, 2025
