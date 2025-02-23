Sign up
1 / 365
The look of champions
When a hockey team wins the championships the gloves and sticks cover the ice. It’s truly an amazing moment.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
MamaKphotography
@mamak28
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
23rd February 2025 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
kids
,
sports
,
hockey
,
arena
,
celebration
,
championship
,
youth
,
champions
