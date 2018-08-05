Previous
What is this angel thinking? by mamazuzi
Photo 37

What is this angel thinking?

Hmmmmm
5th August 2018 5th Aug 18

Sue

@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years. I love capturing quirky, out of place...
Walks @ 7 ace
Well seen and captured
November 4th, 2022  
