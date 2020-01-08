Sign up
304 / 365
Inside the change jar
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
0
Sue
@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years. I love capturing quirky, out of place...
Photo Details
Tags
money
,
coins
,
pennies
,
quarters
,
cash
,
dimes
,
nickels
Walks @ 7
ace
Just the beginning of the year's collection?
January 8th, 2020
Sue
@joysabin
You guessed it. We've had little piles all over the house, so we are consolidating into this great big jar. We'll see how long it takes to fill it up!
January 8th, 2020
