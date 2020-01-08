Previous
Inside the change jar by mamazuzi
304 / 365

Inside the change jar

8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Sue

@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years. I love capturing quirky, out of place...
Walks @ 7 ace
Just the beginning of the year's collection?
January 8th, 2020  
Sue
@joysabin You guessed it. We've had little piles all over the house, so we are consolidating into this great big jar. We'll see how long it takes to fill it up!
January 8th, 2020  
