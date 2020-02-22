Previous
Everything's Ducky by mamazuzi
Everything's Ducky

I used to date a guy who went by "Ducky." That should have probably been a clue but we had fun while it lasted... This duck is just trucking down the waterway and caught my attention. Lovely local park spot.
