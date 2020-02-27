Sign up
326 / 365
moon tree
Can you tell just what is going on in this image? Is it the moon, a tree, or what?
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
Sue
@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years. I love capturing quirky, out of place...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
tree
,
moon
,
mirror
,
reflection
,
blue
,
what
,
circle
