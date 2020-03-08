Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
333 / 365
Just passing through
I went to see a cool non-profit yesterday, a ways from home. Enjoyed watching the beautiful Oregon countryside on our drive home.
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue
@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years. I love capturing quirky, out of place...
333
photos
18
followers
34
following
91% complete
View this month »
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoors
,
farms
,
oregon
,
countryside
,
fields
,
nw
Walks @ 7
ace
Spectacular! Fav! What was the non-profit?
March 9th, 2020
Sue
@joysabin
Thanks! It is a part of the national? non-profit, Diveheart. Diveheart was started in 2001 and is a non-profit organization. The goal of the program is to help people of all ages with disabilities realize their capabilities and overcome any obstacles they may face. We are all equals underwater. (through snorkel and mostly scuba diving accessibility).
March 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close