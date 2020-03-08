Previous
Next
Just passing through by mamazuzi
333 / 365

Just passing through

I went to see a cool non-profit yesterday, a ways from home. Enjoyed watching the beautiful Oregon countryside on our drive home.
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Sue

@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years. I love capturing quirky, out of place...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Spectacular! Fav! What was the non-profit?
March 9th, 2020  
Sue
@joysabin Thanks! It is a part of the national? non-profit, Diveheart. Diveheart was started in 2001 and is a non-profit organization. The goal of the program is to help people of all ages with disabilities realize their capabilities and overcome any obstacles they may face. We are all equals underwater. (through snorkel and mostly scuba diving accessibility).
March 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise