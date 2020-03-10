Previous
Next
Truth by mamazuzi
335 / 365

Truth

A sticker affixed to the back of a park sign near the Willamette River, in Portland, Oregon.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Sue

@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years. I love capturing quirky, out of place...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise