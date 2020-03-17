Sign up
336 / 365
Out the window
Looking out the kitchen window
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
Sue
@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years. I love capturing quirky, out of place...
Tags
kitchen
window
birds
outside
sun
screen
inside
Jean
ace
neat silhouette!
March 25th, 2020
