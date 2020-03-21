Previous
Next
Daisy Chain by mamazuzi
338 / 365

Daisy Chain

A daisy chain my daughter made/got from a few days ago when we were allowed to hang out in the parks/playgrounds.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Sue

@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years. I love capturing quirky, out of place...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jean ace
love this composition
March 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise