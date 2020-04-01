Previous
Next
Caught in the act by mamazuzi
339 / 365

Caught in the act

This little guy has been trying and trying to eat all of the seeds in this pine cone. Caught him in the act!
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Sue

@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years. I love capturing quirky, out of place...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Janet B. ace
Adorable capture! And I really like how you edited the shot.
April 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise