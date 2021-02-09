Sign up
Photo 375
Golden Shoes
I got new "sneakers" for Christmas and I love them and their bright GOLDEN color! One of my favorite and "happy" colors! I want to do some scribbling art in black and white around them placed on a white background. We'll see how that goes.
9th February 2021
Sue
@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years. I love capturing quirky, out of place...
375
christmas
shoes
yellow
golden
gold
art
gifts
footwear
