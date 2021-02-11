Sign up
Photo 376
Back to Life
I am wishing very much to be able to bring loved possessions and loved ones back to life. What a beautiful thing that would be.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
Sue
@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years. I love capturing quirky, out of place...
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
Tags
life
,
death
,
flowers
,
mother
,
wedding
,
grief
,
mourning
