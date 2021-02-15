Previous
Life Encased by mamazuzi
Photo 378

Life Encased

Seeing all of my neighbor's front yard plants get encased in ice (along with everything else in this town), was intriguing and so I made my way carefully across the icy street to see if I could capture anything. This was my favorite.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Sue

@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years.
