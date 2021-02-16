Previous
Next
Hues of Blues by mamazuzi
Photo 379

Hues of Blues

This is Riley. He is modeling his latest sweater (which I knit imperfectly for him) and acting like a dog model! Also... he doesn't like to look at the camera, if at all possible.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Sue

@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years. I love capturing quirky, out of place...
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monica
Gorgeous!
February 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise