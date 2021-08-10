Sign up
Photo 382
Beach Rental Snail
Just a snail, hanging out in the same exact spot by the front porch of our beach rental... day after day.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
Sue
@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years. I love capturing quirky, out of place...
383
photos
18
followers
32
following
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
10th August 2021 10:32pm
Tags
nature
,
beach
,
snail
,
plants
,
vacation
