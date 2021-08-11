Previous
Rockaway Beach Fence by mamazuzi
Rockaway Beach Fence

Always fun to notice how folks decorate their homes at the beach. Really enjoyed the theme, lines and colors on this one.
Sue

@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years. I love capturing quirky, out of place...
