Spiritual Freedom by mamazuzi
Photo 390

Spiritual Freedom

Working on a piece of art made up of several of my photos and watercolor painting.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Sue

@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years. I love capturing quirky, out of place...
