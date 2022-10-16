Previous
Next
My original watercolor turned embroidery by mamazuzi
Photo 397

My original watercolor turned embroidery

All finished. Not a great photo but just so you can see it is done. More photos here for those who may be interested. https://www.etsy.com/listing/1311502136/blue-flowers-embroidery-hoop-art-6-inch
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Sue

@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years. I love capturing quirky, out of place...
108% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise