Photo 397
My original watercolor turned embroidery
All finished. Not a great photo but just so you can see it is done. More photos here for those who may be interested.
https://www.etsy.com/listing/1311502136/blue-flowers-embroidery-hoop-art-6-inch
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
Sue
@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years. I love capturing quirky, out of place...
397
Tags
art
,
embroidery
,
watercolor
,
etsy
,
forget-me-nots
