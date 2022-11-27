Sign up
Photo 402
Making funny pup photos today
Getting a little silly for my memes today... This is Riley (in the back) and Winston (in the front), all ready for the holidays in their Christmas jammies!
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
1
0
Sue
@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years. I love capturing quirky, out of place...
402
photos
12
followers
29
following
110% complete
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
silly
,
pajamas
,
christmas
,
sunday
,
dogs
,
holidays
Walks @ 7
ace
fun
November 27th, 2022
