Previous
Next
Ladybug at the Tree Farm by mamazuzi
Photo 403

Ladybug at the Tree Farm

My daughter found this little guy and was determined to save him. It wasn't easy but we did it!
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Sue

@mamazuzi
I have loved taking photographs throughout my life but never taken it seriously until the last several years. I love capturing quirky, out of place...
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise