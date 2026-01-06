Sign up
70 / 365
Enlight10866
Winter sunrise
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
Sheila Shields ak...
@mambo
70
photos
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th January 2026 8:27am
Tags
in
,
burley
,
wharfedale
Leonieruth
Lovely colours. I do like a glorious sunrise.
January 7th, 2026
