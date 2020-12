First snow

By yesterday afternoon, it had started snowing. The apple tree suddenly filled with sparrows, waiting for their turn on the bird feeders. Usually they grab some food and retire to higher branches to eat in peace. But this afternoon there was a constant scramble to get food.



Minutes later blackbirds and then a wood pigeon arrived. Within 15 minutes they were all gone, leaving the seed feeder seriously depleted.



Taken using my mobile phone and through double glazing so not the best pictures...