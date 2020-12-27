Previous
Advent and Christmas Day Candles by mamieb
Advent and Christmas Day Candles

Gee Cross Methodist Church: These five candles stand on the wooden communion table in front of a carved wooden cross during Advent and on into the new year to Epiphany.

Photographed after (socially distanced) morning worship on Sunday morning.
Heather Bowery

@mamieb
