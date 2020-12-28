Sign up
8 / 365
Blown out
Another photograph from Sunday. As I blew out the candles I wanted to try to capture the smoke rising. It pleases me that it is possible to make out the glowing tip of the wick.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
Heather Bowery
@mamieb
365
G8341
27th December 2020 12:40pm
church
candle
smoke
wick
