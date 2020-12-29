Previous
Overnight snow: apple, holly, fir and oak trees by mamieb
9 / 365

Overnight snow: apple, holly, fir and oak trees

Today we woke to a light snow. The back garden was transformed into this wonderland. Later in the day most had melted.

Apples can just be seen on the tree (bottom right quarter) and a few red berries on the holly tree (bottom left corner)

This was photographed through double glazing.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Heather Bowery

@mamieb
2% complete

