Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1917
The Key, The Secret
I uploaded a photo earlier of getting scribbled on again –
https://365project.org/manek43509/365/2021-06-23
– and I was asked how the end result looked. So now that the new piece if healed, I thought I would show everyone that!
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kit Marsden
@manek43509
Professional musician. Amateur photographer.
1917
photos
5
followers
8
following
525% complete
View this month »
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
19th July 2021 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Whoa! That is an awesime piece of art.
In the first post i thought it was some sort of lolly pop
July 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
In the first post i thought it was some sort of lolly pop