Previous
Next
The Key, The Secret by manek43509
Photo 1917

The Key, The Secret

I uploaded a photo earlier of getting scribbled on again – https://365project.org/manek43509/365/2021-06-23 – and I was asked how the end result looked. So now that the new piece if healed, I thought I would show everyone that!
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Kit Marsden

@manek43509
Professional musician. Amateur photographer.
525% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Whoa! That is an awesime piece of art.
In the first post i thought it was some sort of lolly pop
July 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise