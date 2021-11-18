Previous
Week 6 Shapes by marcel3400
6 / 365

Week 6 Shapes

I chose this subject because it had very clear rectangular shapes. I like the black contrast against the white stairs. I dislike that it isn't perfectly centred. There isn't much of a mood from this picture
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Marcel Milo

@marcel3400
1% complete

