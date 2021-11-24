Previous
Week 7 by marcel3400
7 / 365

Week 7

I chose this subject for my photo as the theme was school supplies. I like the colours, and the symmetry. I dislike that it is not perfectly levelled. There is not much of a mood from the picture.
24th November 2021

Marcel Milo

