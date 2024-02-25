Day 56

My goal for this year is to photograph this beautiful 'Oostpoort' in the blue hour of just by night. For now just explored the surroundings.



The Eastern Gate (Dutch: Oostpoort) in Delft, Netherlands, is an example of Brick Gothic northern European architecture that was built around 1400. Around 1510, the towers were enhanced with an additional octagonal floor and high spires. The gate was restored in 1964

This is the only city gate remaining in Delft; the others were demolished in the 1840s. It remained as it had less traffic than the other gates.