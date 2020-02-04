Previous
Next
Some of the pieces of my life by margaret02
5 / 365

Some of the pieces of my life

I enjoy the geometry of quilting and the opportunity to combine different but similar fabrics for depth and interest.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Margaret Allan

@margaret02
Variety is the Spice of Life and I get mine by being a city-based engineer during the week and a rural farm girl on weekends....
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise