Snowmelt by margaret02
27 / 365

Snowmelt

Warmth is a relative thing. There's still plenty of snow about, but the sun is getting warmer each day. Today it exposed the tip of a shrub.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Margaret Allan

@margaret02
Variety is the Spice of Life and I get mine by being a city-based engineer during the week and a rural farm girl on weekends....
