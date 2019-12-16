Previous
Tiny tree this year by margonaut
Photo 1807

Tiny tree this year

That table is taking up the space where the tree usually goes. Thank goodness there was a little one from days gone by up in the attic.
16th December 2019 16th Dec 19

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
