Something new by margonaut
Photo 1838

Something new

They're trying a new process in preparation for the big move to a new facility. It's not efficient and nobody's particularly happy about it.
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
506% complete

