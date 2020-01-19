Previous
It's pitiful by margonaut
Photo 1841

It's pitiful

when you don't even know what the hearts mean. Goat? Bae? Lymy?
19th January 2020

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
506% complete

Photo Details

