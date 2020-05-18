Previous
Might not look like much now... by margonaut
Photo 1961

Might not look like much now...

So far I've planted tomatoes, zucchini, peppers, eggplant, and okra. And the fig trees are looking good.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

margonaut

