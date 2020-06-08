Previous
The snow peas came up by margonaut
Photo 1982

The snow peas came up

also the sugar snaps and brussels sprouts. Bad news is the green bean plants got eaten. Must be the rabbit we've seen. Sigh. Putting "fence repair" on the do list.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

margonaut

