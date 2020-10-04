Previous
World Communion Sunday by margonaut
World Communion Sunday

we watch worship on YouTube these days. I made that banner. It's huge. Flags from every country - we accumulated them when praying for one each week. Took almost 5 years (the prayers, not the banner).
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

margonaut

Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
