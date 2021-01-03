Previous
Next
My 2021 star word by margonaut
Photo 2190

My 2021 star word

They sent them out at random in sealed envelopes from the church, to be opened during worship on Epiphany Sunday.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise