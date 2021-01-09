Previous
In line for COVID testing by margonaut
Photo 2196

In line for COVID testing

while taking a photo of the test kit on my windshield, this image from the steering wheel appeared on my phone's screen. Turns out, it was right!
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
