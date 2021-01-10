Previous
Next
Virtual Laying-on-of-hands by margonaut
Photo 2197

Virtual Laying-on-of-hands

ordaining new elders and deacons in a zoom portion of the worship service. This is what I call COVID creativity, ha ha! Had to channel our inner televangelists.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
602% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise