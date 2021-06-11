Previous
The zucchini plants are crazy big by margonaut
Photo 2349

The zucchini plants are crazy big

So proud to have grown them from seeds!
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Diane ace
They look so healthy! You'll probably have some to give away?
June 20th, 2021  
